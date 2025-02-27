Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 7,152.45%.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.02.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

