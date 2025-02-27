Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 7,152.45%.
NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.02.
