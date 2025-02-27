IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 220.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $425.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.22 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

