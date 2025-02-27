Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 18,922 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

