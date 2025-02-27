Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 4.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

