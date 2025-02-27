Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.19), with a volume of 2223246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of £219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

