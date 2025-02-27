Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.19), with a volume of 2223246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.
Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.
We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.