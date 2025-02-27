IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 768.0% from the January 31st total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IN8bio by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 185,919 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IN8bio by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of IN8bio by 1,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Stock Down 5.4 %

INAB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,716. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Articles

