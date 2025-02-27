Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,544,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 528,938 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.58.

INDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 3,790,518 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in Indivior by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Indivior by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 332,180 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

