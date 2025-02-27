InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCAP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.03. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $38.86.
