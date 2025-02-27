Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 48,650 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $11.55 on Thursday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on INOD

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.