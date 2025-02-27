Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Corbin Barnes Sells 2,692 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corbin Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88.

Innospec Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Innospec by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Innospec by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

