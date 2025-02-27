Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Acquires £3,541.44 in Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £3,541.44 ($4,491.36).

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

LON PHP opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.02.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,092.68%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Featured Stories

