Insider Buying: Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Acquires 7,726 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Kate Burleigh purchased 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.14 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,276.54 ($69,162.37).

Kate Burleigh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Kate Burleigh purchased 3,650 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.14 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,625.60 ($32,674.43).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Super Retail Group Announces Dividend

About Super Retail Group

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.