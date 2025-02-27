Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,786.88. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:WCN opened at C$269.85 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$219.62 and a 1 year high of C$274.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$258.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.