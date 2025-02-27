Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,786.88. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:WCN opened at C$269.85 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$219.62 and a 1 year high of C$274.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$258.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

