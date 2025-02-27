Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million to $385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.11 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,022. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -258.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

