International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

