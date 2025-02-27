International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

