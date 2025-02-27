Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $615.08. The stock had a trading volume of 977,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $607.22 and its 200 day moving average is $627.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

