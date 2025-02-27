Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $25.09 on Thursday, hitting $600.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.22 and its 200 day moving average is $627.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.88.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

