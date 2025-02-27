Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Raised by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.88 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.