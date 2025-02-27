Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UroGen Pharma (URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2025 – UroGen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – UroGen Pharma is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – UroGen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – UroGen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – UroGen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – UroGen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

URGN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 227,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,205. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.70.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

