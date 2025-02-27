iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 715,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

