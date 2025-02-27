iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,696,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 543,673 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $39.75.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

