iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $504,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,533,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,956,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

