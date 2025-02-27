Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Itron stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,724. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

