Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.500-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.67. 796,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,451. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

