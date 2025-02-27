Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.87 on Thursday, reaching C$119.60. 675,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.73. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$104.84 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.