Jeffrey Housman Sells 14,593 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $939,497.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,438.68. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,881. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,596,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

