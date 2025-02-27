Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 160 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $26.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $963.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $945.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.