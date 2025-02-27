John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 131,289 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $35.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $670.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.