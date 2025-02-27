John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 131,289 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $35.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $670.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

