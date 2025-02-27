John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $176,000.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HPS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 43,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.