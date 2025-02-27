K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 5,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $423,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,907,559.84. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,329 shares of company stock worth $265,258,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.