Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.87 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,339,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.