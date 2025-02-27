Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.49 and a beta of 0.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,904. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

