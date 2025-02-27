Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

