K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in February

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

KPLUY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

