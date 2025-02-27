Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.4 %

KURA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $618.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

