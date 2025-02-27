Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

