Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

