Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
