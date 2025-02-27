Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.