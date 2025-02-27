Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,976,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

