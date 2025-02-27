Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP opened at $575.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $593.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

