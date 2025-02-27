Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 331,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

