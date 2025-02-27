LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.4 million-$242.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.2 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 3.0 %

LMAT traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $99.91. 197,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,669. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.