Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 1,041,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,100,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several analysts recently commented on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $304,022.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,699,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,280,057.22. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $81,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,657 shares of company stock valued at $33,868,724. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $15,412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

