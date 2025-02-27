Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.84. 58,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.