Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 70634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $33,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

