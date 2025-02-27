Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 70634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44.
In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
