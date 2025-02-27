Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,885,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

