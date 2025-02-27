Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 47,047 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

