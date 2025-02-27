Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $7.17 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 469,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $418,901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hayward by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 341,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,380,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

