Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.14.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.